VIVIAN, Louisiana (April 1)—Tyler Wolff dominated the 50-lap main event Saturday at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway and pocketed $10,000 for winning the 10th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash.

A handful of cautions and a little bit of lapped traffic sprinkled in were no help to the rest of the field. Wolff earned the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award, took the lead at the waving of the green flag and led Chris Henigan all the way to the finish.

Driving the No. 4W ARMI Contractors/Lobo Racing MB Customs Modified, it was the third career USMTS victory for the 37-year-old from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Through seven races, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt has now seen seven different winners driving seven different chassis with seven different powerplants under the hood.

Henigan is a two-time winner at the ‘Land of Three Wide’ but had to settle for runner-up honors while Zack VanderBeek registered a season-best third-place finish. Darron Fuqua and Dan Ebert rounded out the top five.

Sixth went to Kyle Brown, Jake O’Neil raced from 13th on the grid to seventh at the checkered flag, Jeremy Nelson started and finished eighth, Rodney Sanders nabbed the ninth spot and Carlos Ahumada Jr. was tenth at the finish line.

Nineteen nights from now, the Summit USMTS Modifieds refire their engines for the inaugural Ed Gressel Memorial at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., Thursday-Saturday, April 20-22.

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 46 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states for its Silver Anniversary season. Just the winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

10th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash – Night 3 of 3

Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La.

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (7) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

4. (6) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

5. (5) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

6. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

8. (4) C7 Corey Neil Jr., Bridge City, Texas

9. (1) 46 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

10. (10) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

DNS – 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

2. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (6) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

4. (1) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

5. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (8) 2S Steven Gaddis, Henderson, Texas

7. (9) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

8. (3) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

9. (7) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (10) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

2. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (7) 15 Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La.

6. (3) 7S Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

7. (10) 56X Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

8. (2) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

9. (8) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

10. (9) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

2. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (8) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

6. (7) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (9) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

8. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

9. (10) 38TX T.J. Tolleson, Bevins, Texas

DQ – (6) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (6) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

4. (7) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

5. (8) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

6. (4) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

7. (1) 76 Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

8. (9) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

9. (10) 6 Donnie Powers, Henderson, Texas

10. (2) 712 Trevor Hughes, Salina, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (5) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

4. (8) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (1) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

6 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (4) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (7) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

9. (12) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

10. (16) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

11. (6) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

12. (14) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

13. (10) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

14. (11) 7S Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

15. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

16. (18) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

17. (20) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

18. (19) 712 Trevor Hughes, Salina, Okla.

19. (17) 46 Jade Luzenberg, Saucier, Miss.

20. (13) C7 Corey Neil Jr., Bridge City, Texas

21. (15) 6 Donnie Powers, Henderson, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

3. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (7) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (3) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

6. (5) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

7. (12) 76 Kyle Pleasant, Natchitoches, La.

8. (9) 71M Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

9. (6) 15 Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La.

10. (18) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

11. (15) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

12. (11) 2S Steven Gaddis, Henderson, Texas

13. (14) 38TX T.J. Tolleson, Bevins, Texas

14. (8) 56X Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

15. (13) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

16. (16) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

17. (17) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

18. (19) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (2) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

3. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (7) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (13) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (8) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

9. (15) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

10. (11) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

11. (14) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

12. (18) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

13. (16) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

14. (21) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

15. (17) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

16. (23) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

17. (19) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

18. (27) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

19. (24) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

20. (20) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

21. (10) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

22. (3) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

23. (28) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

24. (25) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

25. (9) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

26. (22) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

27. (26) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

28. (12) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

29. (29) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

Lap Leader: Wolff 1-50.

Total Laps Led: Wolff 50.

Margin of Victory: 1.042 seconds.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 16.354 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Christian, Duvall.

Emergency Provisionals: K. Gaddis, Ingalls, Dillard.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Berry (started 21st, finished 14th).

Entries: 51.

Next Race: Thursday, April 20, 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: J. Hughes 558, Phillips 543, Ebert 538, Wolff 538, O’Neil 529, Fuqua 519, Carter 497, Chisholm 492, VanderBeek 481, Ramirez 475.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Berry 473, Krup 465, Nelson 421, Christian 409, Holland 382.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 47, Mullens 45, Hughes 45, VanderBuilt 37, Bloodline 35.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Stoen 50, Mullins 47, Cornett 47, ProPower 39, Durham 38.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – TBD.

American Racer – Sanders.

Beyea Custom Headers – Fuqua.

BigDeal Car Care – Wolff, TBD.

Bryke Racing – Hobscheidt.

BSB Manufacturing – Holland.

Carquest – TBD.

Champ Pans – Ebert.

Collins Brothers Towing – TBD.

Deatherage Opticians – Krup.

Edelbrock – Holland.

Fast Shafts – Nelson.

FK Rod Ends – Berry.

Hooker Harness – Phillips.

Hyperco – Chisholm.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – K. Gaddis.

Keyser Manufacturing – Ahumada.

KSE Racing Products – Sanders.

MD3 – Wolff.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Henigan.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Thornton.

Penske Racing Shocks – Carter.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Neil.

QA1 – Dillard.

Quarter Master – Sanders.

RacerWebsite.com – Chisholm.

Salty’s BBQ & Catering – TBD.

Simpson Performance Products – Wolff.

Summit Racing Equipment – Brutchin, Christian, Duvall, Nicholas, Tolleson.

Super Clean – Wolff.

Swift Springs – Dillard, Henigan, Wolff.

Sybesma Graphics – Wolff.

VP Racing – Wolff.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Neil.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – O’Neil.

