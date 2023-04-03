Teams with Kyle Busch for Thursday’s Kyle Larson Presents Event at Volunteer Speedway

EVANS, Ga. (04/03/23) – Brandon Overton raced to his fifth win of the 2023 season on Saturday evening at East Alabama Motor Speedway. The $10,053 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals triumph was achieved aboard his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Muscle Factory / Allstar Concrete / Longhorn Chassis by Wells Motorsports/ Clements Racing Engines – powered Super Late Model.

Overton advanced from the sixth-starting spot and took the lead on the 40th circuit en route to his second win of the season with the series and his second-straight Jimmy Thomas Memorial triumph.

“East Alabama (Motor Speedway) is a place I always enjoy going to. Starting back there in sixth against this caliber of competition you never know if you’ll be able to get to the front, but 53 laps is a long time and gave us time to get the job done,” Overton said. “We’re looking forward to having Kyle Busch drive a team car to us this Thursday at Bulls Gap (Volunteer Speedway). It’s a pretty neat deal, and hopefully we can battle it out for the $20,000 winner’s check.”

Wells Motorsports and Brandon Overton visited East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.) on Saturday afternoon to compete with the Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals for the annual running of the Jimmy Thomas Memorial.

In a field of 21 cars, Overton timed in sixth-fastest in qualifying before placing third in his heat race. Starting the feature in sixth, Brandon slid ahead of Ashton Winger for the lead on lap 40 and led the final 14 to circuits to claim his second consecutive Jimmy Thomas Memorial victory and fifth of his 2023 campaign. He earned a $10,053 payday ahead of Winger, Carson Ferguson, Sam Seawright, and Dalton Cook.

Full results from the event are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Next on tap for the team is a trip to Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) this Thursday, April 6 for the second running of the Kyle Larson presents FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge. Not only will Overton be in action but two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Busch will join the action in a Wells Motorsports team car.

For more information on the event, please visit www.VolunteerSpeedway.com .

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Muscle Factory, Wells Motorsports, Garnto Southern Construction, E-Z-GO, Victory Fuel, Allstar Concrete, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Victory Fuel, Convenient Lube, Big Blue Smoke House, Boswell Oil, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, VP Racing Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com.