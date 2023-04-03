POINTS UPDATE: Gravel Stays Strong; Sweet and Macedo Swap Spots

Latest points update after Federated Auto Parts Texas Outlaw Nationals (March 31-April1)

OSBORN, MO (April 3, 2023) – Keep up with the latest movers in the chase for the 2023 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship.

LATEST RACE(S): Devil’s Bowl Speedway (March 31-April 1)

CURRENT POINTS LEADER: With a pair of fourth-place efforts in Texas, David Gravel continued to hold his point lead. The Watertown, CT native hasn’t finished worse than fourth in the last four races and owns a 4.1 average finish for the season.

MOVERS:

Brad Sweet (+1): The four-time and reigning champion put together another productive weekend, topping Friday’s Feature and following it with a fifth on Saturday. After entering the weekend third in points and 32 markers out of the top spot, Sweet climbed into second – just 26 points behind Gravel.

“The Big Cat” has only missed the top five once in the last seven races and owns a 2.7 average finish over that span.

Carson Macedo (-1): The Jason Johnson Racing driver lost a spot but didn’t lose a ton of ground in the grand scheme of things. On night one, Macedo finished seventh then followed it with a third on Saturday – his first podium since Volusia.

Macedo slipped into third but is still only 32 points behind Gravel after trailing him by 28 points at the start of the weekend. He remains the only driver yet to miss the top 10 this season.

Michael Kofoid (+1): Finishes of fifth and second at Devil’s Bowl elevated Kofoid into fourth in the standings. However, his time there won’t be long as he and CMS Racing are running a part-time World of Outlaws schedule.

Logan Schuchart (-1): Shark Racing’s Logan Schuchart posted results of sixth and 14th this past weekend, dropping him down to fifth in the standings.

While he would’ve preferred better finishes, the Hanover, PA native salvaged the second night by driving from 24th up to 14th, softening the blow in points and keeping the leaders not too far ahead.

TOP-10 IN POINTS:

David Gravel: 1424 Points (Big Game Motorsports #2) Brad Sweet: -26 Points (Kasey Kahne Racing #49) Carson Macedo: -32 Points (Jason Johnson Racing #41) Buddy Kofoid: -64 Points (CMS Racing #11) Logan Schuchart: -74 Points (Shark Racing #1S) Sheldon Haudenschild: -114 Points (Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing #17) Donny Schatz: -128 Points (Tony Stewart Racing/Curb Agajanian #15) Spencer Bayston: -128 Points (CJB Motorsports #5) James McFadden: -144 Points (Roth Motorsports #83) Kasey Kahne: -176 Points (Kasey Kahne Racing #9)

For full Series Points, CLICK HERE.

NEXT RACE(S): US 36 Raceway (Osborn, MO) on April 7 & 81 Speedway (Wichita, KS) on April 8 ($20,000 to win Jason Johnson Classic). For tickets, CLICK HERE.