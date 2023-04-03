Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge Up Next



HEADINGLEY, MANITOBA, Canada (04/03/23) – Ricky Weiss piloted his Drydene Performance Products No. 7 G-Style Transport / Sniper Chassis / Vic Hill Racing Engine Late Model to the $5,000 Bristol Dirt Showcase victory at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

The American Crate All-Star Series presented by PPM triumph saw Weiss lead all 30 laps of the feature from the pole position at the ½-mile oval.

“Since they’ve been putting dirt down on Bristol (Motor Speedway) the past few years we have speed every time we come here. Track position is key at this place, and we put ourselves in position to be successful every time we hit the track with fast time and a dash win to earn the pole,” Weiss said. “From there we set sail and got the job done.”

Ricky Weiss invaded the famed Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon to pilot his Derrick’s Sandblasting No. 7 Late Model with the American All-Star Series presented by PPM for the Bristol Dirt Showcase.

Dominating from the second he unloaded, Weiss followed up the fastest lap amongst a field of 40 cars with a dash victory. Leading all 30 laps of the feature, Ricky rolled to his fifth win of the season, which came ahead of Dillon Brown, Benji Hicks, Logan Walls, and Jacob Brown.

He collected a $5,000 prize for his winning performance.

Full results from the event are available at www.AmericanAllStarSeries.com.

Next on deck for the team is a trip to Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) this Thursday for the Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge. The event includes a $20,000-to-win Super Late Model program.

Full event details are available at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

Ricky Weiss would like to thank his marketing partners and sponsors including Drydene Performance Products, G-Style Transport, Turk Enterprises, Derrick's Sandblasting, and others.

For more information on Ricky Weiss please visit his website at www.WeissRacing7.com.