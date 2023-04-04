Beford Speedway and Port Royal Speedway on Tap this Week



HYNDMAN, Pa. (04/03/23) – Drake Troutman topped Saturday’s Super Late Model action at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, which marked the third different division he’s parked in Victory Lane in 2023.

The win came aboard his new Wheeler Fleet Solutions / RFI Resources No. 7 Stone Natural Resources / Longhorn Chassis / Jay Dickens Racing Engine Super Late Model. Added together with his previous victories in Legend Cars and Modifieds, Troutman now has five wins on the season.

“Never in a million years did I think we’d go up there to Port Royal (Speedway) and win. I couldn’t be more happy with this new Longhorn Race Car,” Troutman said. “We had a pretty good day overall at Beford (Speedway) on Sunday as well in both the Modified and the Super Late Model. I’m looking forward to heading back to both places this week.”

With the Illini 100 weekend at Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, Ill.) falling to unfavorable weather, Drake Troutman made the short trip to Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pa.) on Saturday afternoon to pilot his Wheeler Fleet Solutions No. 7 Longhorn Chassis Late Model.

After topping his time trial group in qualifying, Drake’s fourth-to-first run in his heat race placed him on the pole for the feature. Leading flag-to-flag in the 25-lap affair, Troutman took his fifth win of the season ahead of Dylan Yoder, Gregg Satterlee, Rick Eckert, and Trever Feathers. He earned $4,000 for his first-career Port Royal Speedway Super Late Model win.

Pulling double duty on Sunday afternoon at Bedford (Pa.) Speedway, Troutman secured his spot into the Modified feature with a heat race win, while he was an early exit in his Late Model heat on the fourth circuit.

Charging from 19th in the 25-lap Late Model feature, Drake passed 12 cars to register a seventh-place finish. In the Modified ranks, Troutman jumped up two spots in the main event to finish second, chasing pole-starting Mitch Thomas to the checkers.

Full results from the event are available at www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com and www.BedfordSpeedway.com.

This Friday and Saturday will find the team returning to Bedford Speedway and Port Royal Speedway for more Super Late Model action.

Drake Troutman Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .