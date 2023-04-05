GAINING CONFIDENCE: Tanner English, Logan Martin Use Extra Time to Build Momentum

The Series Returns to Action at 411 Motor Speedway on April 20, and Talladega Short Track on April 21-22

SEYMOUR, TN – April 5, 2023 – In the nearly two months since the last World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model event in Florida, Series regulars haven’t stayed quiet.

Before making the next weekend stop at 411 Motor Speedway, April 20, and Talladega Short Track, April 21-22, drivers have taken advantage of the extra time to prepare their programs for the rest of the season.

Reigning World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Rookie of the Year Tanner English has spent time racing in Tennessee and Missouri.

The Benton, KY driver scored a win at Clarksville Speedway and has only finished outside the top five once in those races.

That time inside the car has allowed him to regain his killer instinct.

“We haven’t panicked or anything like that,” English said. We just put our heads down and went to work, and I feel like we’ve made our car better.

“It’s big just knowing we can qualify up front and put ourselves in a position to run good. I started on the front row of both Heat Races, and with a lack of racing, I wasn’t as good as I needed to be. I just learned from that, and that’s what happens when you kind of lose your killer instinct.”

It’s a killer instinct he’ll need to put himself back into championship contention.

He’s currently 11th in points—90 points behind Chris Madden. But it’s a situation he’s familiar with after climbing to a second-place finish in last year’s standings.

“We just caught some breaks (last year); I don’t feel like we were any better,” English said. “It’s still a long season. I feel like we came from a pretty big deficit last year and still had a shot at winning the title.

“It makes it harder, but it’s not unattainable.”

English hasn’t been the only driver taking advantage of seat time during the long break.

Logan Martin has also been working to find momentum after he didn’t get off to the start at Volusia Speedway Park he hoped for.

The West Plains, MO driver put together a few consistent runs since Florida, including a win at Boothill Speedway in March and a second to Series rival Bobby Pierce at Springfield Raceway.

Those consistent runs have Martin, who’s currently 20th in points, optimistic about his return to World of Outlaws competition.

“Obviously, we didn’t have a good run down in Florida, so it’s getting some momentum built back up and some confidence,” Martin said.

“We’ve just been trying to go race and race when we can on these off days so we can build some confidence before we get back racing with the Outlaws. I feel like we’ve had a lot of good runs since we’ve been off, so I’m excited for 411 and Talladega.”

However, while Martin has built up his confidence, many of the tracks on the schedule in the next two months are at places he’s never been to.

But after racing in unfamiliar territory, he returns to the Midwest, where he had his best runs with the Series, including a top five at Boone Speedway in 2021.

“I’m excited for anything in the Midwest,” Martin said. “The Southeast and Northeast stuff, I’ve never really raced in that area. That dirt’s a little bit different, and I’ve never been to any of the tracks in the Northeast. I haven’t been to 411 and Talladega either.

“I enjoy first-time visits, and I have a lot of confidence heading into it.”

Martin and English aren’t the only drivers who’ve found success since DIRTcar Nationals in February.

Like English, defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. and Brian Shirley also scored a win at Clarksville this season.

And while it’s not in a Late Model, Johnny Scott and Cade Dillard have each won in a Modified.

Despite the curveball of extra time off thrown to World of Outlaws CASE Late Models drivers, many are staying sharp as Series competition resumes later this month.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to action for the Seymour Showdown at 411 Motor Speedway on Thursday, April 20. Then, the Series debuts at Talladega Short Track on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, for the Alabama Gang 100 weekend—the first $50,000-to-win battle of the season.

