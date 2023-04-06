(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) With a bleak weather forecast filled with rain and cooler temperatures on April 7-8, Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series officials – along with management from both Wythe Raceway and Tazewell Speedway – have announced that the doubleheader has been canceled for Easter weekend. With no suitable make-up date for Wythe Raceway, the $10,053 to win shootout will not be rescheduled. We look forward to working with Fred Brown and everyone at Wythe on July 15 for our Southern Nationals race and again next spring. The ‘Lil Bill Corum Memorial’ at Tazewell Speedway, on the other hand, will be rescheduled for Monday, July 3.

The third edition of the ‘Lil Bill Corum Memorial’ will still shell out a $21,000 first place prize on July 3 and will pay $1,000 just to start the 75-lap main event. Since the event is rescheduled for after the Spring Nationals point finale on May 28, it will be a non-points race for the tour competitors. All pre-entries are set and will be transferred to the new date of July 3. Any driver that is pre-entered, but can not make it to Tazewell for the rescheduled date will receive a credit towards another event. While the ‘Lil Bill Corum Memorial’ is open to any driver, only the 18 drivers that pre-entered for the April 8 original date will be eligible for the $2,100 Fast Time Award courtesy of Toyota Knoxville.

Next up for the cars and stars racing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing will be a tripleheader in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky from April 27-29. Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee will host a $7,553 to win program on that Thursday night, while Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Kentucky will do the same on that Friday evening. The triple shot will then conclude on that Saturday at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, as a $10,053 top prize will be on the line. Additional information on these races will be made available as the weekend nears.

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | PPD TO JULY 3

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | To Be Announced

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

Monday, July 3 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win **

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

** Non-Points Race

