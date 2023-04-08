Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6)
|37
|4
|
1
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|36
|5
|
11
|Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
|35
|6
|
4
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Rich Bell (21RB)
Sheffield, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Mike Spatola (89S)
Manhattan, Il.
|32
|9
|
19
|Austin Howes (17A)
Lewistown, Mo.
|31
|10
|
17
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|30
|11
|
20
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|29
|12
|
13
|Brandon Eskew (11E)
Ashland, Il.
|28
|13
|
5
|Rodney Melvin (27)
Benton, Il.
|27
|14
|
18
|Darren Wireman(r) (82)
Wheatfield, In.
|26
|15
|
8
|Daryn Klein (10)
Fairview Hgts, Il.
|25
|16
|
21
|Darrin Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.
|24
|17
|
22
|Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.
|23
|18
|
9
|Chase Osterhoff (130C)
|22
|19
|
14
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|21
|20
|
15
|Jeff Larson (99)
|20
|21
|
16
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.
|19
|22
|
12
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|18
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
12
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.
|33
|8
|
5
|Alan Stipp (88S)
Chatsworth, Il.
|32
|9
|
7
|Noah Faw (89x)
Bartonville, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|29
|12
|
10
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|13
|
9
|David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.
|27
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Austin Hubbard (114)
Valparaiso, In.
|40
|2
|
8
|Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Alan Cottom (2m)
Galesburg, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Veronica Anderson (R00)
Moline, Il.
|34
|7
|
3
|Ryan Arnett (9)
Demotte, In.
|33
|8
|
9
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.
|31
|10
|
5
|Dave Wadsager(r) (16)
Davenport, Ia.
|30
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Guy Taylor (4T)
|40
|2
|
4
|Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
9
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|34
|7
|
14
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
8
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
6
|Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.
|28
|13
|
12
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|27
|DNS
|
11
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
15
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
16
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Hudson Dick (22)
|2
|
1
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|3
|
4
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|4
|
3
|Kaylynn Eskew (4J)
|5
|
5
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|DNS
|
6
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|0