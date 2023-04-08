Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 40
2
2
 Brian Shirley (3s)
Springfield, Il.		 38
3
6
 Tommy Sheppard Jr (T6) 37
4
1
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 36
5
11
 Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.		 35
6
4
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 34
7
10
 Rich Bell (21RB)
Sheffield, Il.		 33
8
7
 Mike Spatola (89S)
Manhattan, Il.		 32
9
19
 Austin Howes (17A)
Lewistown, Mo.		 31
10
17
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 30
11
20
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 29
12
13
 Brandon Eskew (11E)
Ashland, Il.		 28
13
5
 Rodney Melvin (27)
Benton, Il.		 27
14
18
 Darren Wireman(r) (82)
Wheatfield, In.		 26
15
8
 Daryn Klein (10)
Fairview Hgts, Il.		 25
16
21
 Darrin Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.		 24
17
22
 Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.		 23
18
9
 Chase Osterhoff (130C) 22
19
14
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 21
20
15
 Jeff Larson (99) 20
21
16
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.		 19
22
12
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.		 18

 

1
1
 Allen Weisser (25W)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
2
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 38
3
3
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
4
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
6
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
12
 Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 34
7
8
 Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.		 33
8
5
 Alan Stipp (88S)
Chatsworth, Il.		 32
9
7
 Noah Faw (89x)
Bartonville, Il.		 31
10
11
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
13
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 29
12
10
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
13
9
 David Wietholder (05)
Liberty, Il.		 27

 

1
1
 Austin Hubbard (114)
Valparaiso, In.		 40
2
8
 Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.		 38
3
2
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 37
4
4
 Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.		 36
5
6
 Alan Cottom (2m)
Galesburg, Il.		 35
6
7
 Veronica Anderson (R00)
Moline, Il.		 34
7
3
 Ryan Arnett (9)
Demotte, In.		 33
8
9
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 32
9
10
 Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.		 31
10
5
 Dave Wadsager(r) (16)
Davenport, Ia.		 30

 

1
1
 Guy Taylor (4T) 40
2
4
 Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
2
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 37
4
3
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
5
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
9
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 34
7
14
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
7
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
8
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 31
10
10
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 30
11
13
 Mike Wells (A4)
Washington, Il.		 29
12
6
 Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.		 28
13
12
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 27
DNS
11
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 0
DNS
15
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 0
DNS
16
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 0

 

1
2
 Hudson Dick (22)
2
1
 Gavyn Parmele (75)
3
4
 Gregory Doerr (26D)
4
3
 Kaylynn Eskew (4J)
5
5
 Kendyl Faw (89)
DNS
6
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 0

