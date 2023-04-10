Belleville, IL. (4/10/23) Hosting for the fourth year of spring-time open-wheel uproar, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Missouri will next welcome the POWRi National Midget League running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, in support of the I-55 Outlaw Showdown on April 14-15.

Competing in conjunction with the POWRi National Midget League and the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Racing, entries will examine their excellence in the iconic bullring of I-55 Raceway in support of the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

Friday, April 14th | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Saturday, April 15th | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Current Top-10 in POWRi National Midget League members competing at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will receive two free Pit Passes.

Fans unable to attend the 2023 I-55 Outlaw Showdown on April 14-15 can catch every lap LIVE at https://www.dirtvision.com/.

Tickets for the 2023 I-55 Outlaw Showdown are on sale now. Ticket Phone: (844) 347-8849. Event Tickets can be purchased online for Friday, April 14th at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=89833#/event/E89833/seatmap/?selectBuyers=false&minPrice=35&maxPrice=40&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=true&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false.

Saturday, April 15th Tickets can be purchased at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=89834#/event/E89834/seatmap/?selectBuyers=false&minPrice=35&maxPrice=40&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=true&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false.

More details for the I-55 Outlaw Showdown and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 including track location and camping details can be found online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com/ | 1540 Herky Horine Rd, Pevely, MO 63070.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.