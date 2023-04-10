Wheatland, Missouri (April 10, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) will look to get back on track this weekend with three big nights of action on tap in the Hawkeye state. The trifecta of racing will feature a pair of stops along the Mississippi River, with the potential for one driver to take home over $20,000 if they can pull off the weekend sweep.

Promotor Ricky Kay and K-Promotions will welcome the return of the MLRA to the Davenport Speedway on Thursday night April 13th, for a $5,000 to win showdown. The ¼ mile bullring has produced its fair share of exciting action over the years and is becoming a destination for late model racing fans in Eastern Iowa.

Since the MLRA’s first stop at Davenport back in 2014 when it was still a ½ mile configuration, only Chris Simpson has managed to log his name in the record books as a repeat winner. In recent years the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds facility has produced a number of first time MLRA winners, including the likes of Chase Junghans in 2019 to more recent winners like current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point leader Ricky Thornton Jr. in 2021. Just one year ago it was hometown driver Spencer Diercks making his first ever trip to Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Victory Lane in a popular victory.

Race teams will make their way south after Thursday night’s opener, ascending on the 3/8-mile 34 Raceway in West Burlington, IA for the 15th Annual “Slocum 50”, honoring the memory of late model racer Brent Slocum who tragically lost his lift at the facility in 2005 at the age of 28.

For just the second time in the history of the event, the “Prelude to the Slocum” will get the weekend rolling on Friday night April 14th, with a complete $5,000 to win main event for the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models. Brian Shirley topped the field in the lone other Prelude, which was last contested in 2021.

On Saturday night, drivers will hit the track in pursuit of the coveted “Slocum 50” trophy and the $10,555 top prize that goes along with it, while all feature starters are guaranteed $750 to start. This season will mark the 6th year in which the Slocum has been sanctioned by the MLRA, and since the inception of the event in 2009, only Bobby Pierce has laid claim to multiple wins with a total of four to his credit.

Recent champions of the event include Jason Papich of Nipomo, California in 2021, and 2023 WoO Series Champion Dennis Erb Jr. in the most recent edition from one year ago.

To learn more about the Slocum 50 or how you can help support the Brent Slocum Foundation, visit their website at www.SlocumRace.com.

Davenport Speedway: Davenport, IA (Race Day Info)–Thursday 4/13/23

Pit Gates: 4:00 PM, Grandstands 5:30 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $25, Kids (5 – 12) $5, Ages 4 & Under FREE

Support Classes: IMCA Late Models, & IMCA Sport Mods

Website: www.Davenportiaspeedway.com

34 Raceway: West Burlington, IA: “Prelude to the Slocum” Info –Friday 4/14/23

Gates: 3:00 PM, Grandstands 4:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:00 PM, Racing 7:15 PM

Admission: Adults $20, Senior 62+ $18, Students (11 – 17) $18

Support Classes: 305 Sprints – Winged, & Stock Cars

Website: www.34Raceway.com

34 Raceway: West Burlington, IA: “Slocum 50” Info –Saturday 4/15/23

Gates: 3:00 PM, Grandstands 4:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:00 PM, Racing 7:15 PM

Admission: Adults $25, Senior 62+ $23, Students (11 – 17) $23

Support Classes: 305 Sprints – Winged, & Stock Cars