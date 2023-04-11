Tripleheader Weekend in the Northeast Next on the Schedule



HYNDMAN, Pa. (04/11/23) – For the second-straight week Drake Troutman found himself in Super Late Model Victory Lane.

His latest excursion to the Winner’s Circle came on Friday night at Bedford Speedway in his Wheeler Fleet Solutions / RFI Resources No. 7 Stone Natural Resources / Longhorn Chassis / Jay Dickens Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The triumph pushed his 2023-win tally to seven, and he added a Top-10 finish on Saturday evening at Port Royal Speedway

“Friday (at Bedford Speedway) was another awesome night for our team in what was a great race on an awesome track surface. We got our second win in as many weeks with the Super Late Model,” Troutman shared. “On Saturday night at Port Royal (Speedway) we had a solid outing. We drew a bad pill but overcame it in the heat with an 11th-to-second run. We started sixth in the feature but backed up to a ninth-place finish. Not what we wanted, but we have a great Longhorn Chassis and Jay Dickens Racing Engine combination. We only have four nights on the car and have two wins and have showed a lot of speed the other two nights. We’re learning every time we hit the track and that’s exciting.

“I can’t thank all my sponsors and supporters enough for what they’ve done to get me to where I am now. Gotta keep digging!”

Friday night found Drake Troutman in action at Bedford Speedway (Bedford, Pa.), piloting his RFI Resources No. 7 Longhorn Chassis Late Model for the weekly racing event.

With a heat race victory over Kyle Hardy placing him on the second row for the feature, Drake tracked down race-long leader Jeff Rine with seven circuits remaining and went on to capture his seventh win of the season.

He took the checkers ahead of Rine, Bryan Bernheisel, Kyle Hardy, and Matt Cosner.

On Saturday afternoon at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, Troutman rebounded after a bad pill draw with an 11th-to-2nd showing in his heat race. Starting the $4,000-to-win A-Main in sixth, Drake dropped three spots in the 25-lap affair to finish ninth.

Full results from the events are available at www.BedfordSpeedway.com and www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com.

The upcoming weekend has Troutman ready for three days of action, which will span Thursday – Saturday. He’ll kick things off with the $3,026-to-win Mark ‘Coot’ Williams Memorial Super Late Model event at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway on Thursday before invading Bedford (Pa.) Speedway on Friday for another Super Late Model program. The weekend draws to a close on Saturday at Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway with a Mid-Atlantic Modified program.

Drake Troutman Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .