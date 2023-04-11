Davenport Speedway and 34 Raceway Await

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (04/11/23) – Jason Feger was finally able to outrun Mother Nature to get his 2023 campaign underway on Friday night, and not only did he outrun the weather, but he also outran the field at Farmer City Raceway to bank the victory aboard his Titan Industries / Digital Copy Systems No. 25 Hoker Trucking / Remtek Enterprises / Longhorn Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Jason was also in contention for the win on Saturday night in Peoria Speedway’s Garry Swibold Memorial until a late flat tire erased his chances at victory.

“Glad that the weather finally let us race. It was a fun race of sliders with Bob Gardner on Friday night at Farmer City (Raceway), and we came out on top,” Feger said. “We were swapping the lead with (Ryan) Unzicker on Saturday at Peoria (Speedway) until we had a flat right rear with four laps remaining it. We changed it and rejoined the back of the back and rebounded to sixth.

“We’re looking forward to heading to Iowa this weekend for three nights of racing. Thank you to everyone who supports us.”

After losing a handful of early season events to Mother Nature, the 2023 season kicked off for Jason Feger on Friday afternoon at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway aboard his Titan Industries No. 25 Super Late Model.

Following the fourth-fastest qualifying effort, Feger outdueled Bob Gardner in his heat race to pick up the win. Overtaking race-long pacesetter Gardner on lap 20 of the feature, Jason led the final six circuits to capture his first win of the season and the $1,000 payday. He finished 0.75 seconds ahead of Gardner with Mike Spatola, Tommy Sheppard Jr., and Logan Moody completing the top-five finishers.

In a field of 22 Late Models on Saturday at Peoria (Ill.) Speedway for the Garry Swibold Memorial, Jason’s second-place finish in his heat race positioned him on the second row for the $5,098-to-win A-Main.

Despite suffering a late flat tire while challenging Ryan Unzicker for the lead, Feger charged from the tail of the field in the 50-lapper to salvage a sixth-place finish.

The team will return to action on Thursday with the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) opener at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway followed up by the Slocum 50 on Friday and Saturday at 34 Raceway (West Burlington, Iowa).

Full results from the weekend are available at www.FarmerCityRacing.com and www.PeoriaSpeedway.com.

Jason Feger thanks his marketing partners, which include Titan Industries, Digital Copy Systems, Hoker Trucking, The Big Cheese MM, Floyd’s Waste Systems, Remtek Enterprises, RLM Enterprises, Rosser Battery, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Griffin Signs, Robert & Sons Aluminum, VP Racing Fuels, Performance Bodies & Parts, Dynamic Drivelines, FK Rod Ends, Keyser Manufacturing, Hoosier Tire, Allstar Performance, Speedwerx, DirtCarLift.com, Cheap Cars, GoLithium, QuickCar Racing Products, Advanced Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Sweet Manufacturing, Multi Fire X, The Benders, Absolute Home Repair & Remodeling, Dyer’s Top Rods, Strange Oval, LimeLite Graphics, B&R Grocery & Meat Market, Pro Tire and Automotive, Absolute Apparel, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

Visit the team’s official website at www.JasonFeger.com for the latest news, apparel, videos, updates, and more.