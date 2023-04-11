$5,000-To-Win Events Take Center Stage this Friday and Saturday

CONWAY, Ark. (04/11/23) – After more than a month break in the action, the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models resume the 2023 season this weekend with a pair of $5,000-to-win programs.

Action includes a Friday, April 14 visit to Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Speedway before rolling into Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, Texas) on Saturday, April 15.

With just two events in the books thus far this season, the series points are still jumbled with a mixture of series racers and privateers. By the time the dust settles on the upcoming weekend, the contenders for both the 2023 CCSDS championship title as well as the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year title will start to come into view.

The first two events saw Logan Martin and Garrett Alberson going to FlRacing Victory Lane.

Expected entries for the upcoming weekend include defending CCSDS Champion, Brian Rickman, along with Morgan Bagley, B.J. Robinson, Hunter Rasdon, Kyle Beard, Billy Moyer Jr., Brett Frazier, Jon Mitchell, Cade Dillard, Jarret Stuckey, Clayton Stuckey, Jon Kirby, David Payne, Brad Couch, Bubba Mullins, Cody Leonard, Patrik Daniel, Jamie Burford, Chance Mann, Austin Theiss, Mikey Kile, Kylan Garner, Brandon Brzozowski, Joe Sheddan, Neil Manchester, Chris Hawkins, and a host of others.

The weekend opens on Friday at the Tim Crawley promoted, 67 Speedway of Texarkana (Texarkana, Ark.) and is headlined by a $5,000-to-win program for the CCSDS contingent. Sharing the spotlight will be Modifieds ($750-to-win) and Factory Stocks ($750-to-win).

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing action at 8:00 p.m.

Grandstand admission (ages 11-and-up) is $20 with seniors (ages 60-and-up) / active military $15. Kids (ages 6-10) are $1 with children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit admission (ages 11-and-up) are $35 with kids (ages 6-10) $15 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult.

Action shifts to Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, Texas) on Saturday night for another $5,000-to-win CCSDS event. USRA Limited Modifieds/B-Mods, USRA Factory Stocks, Eco Mods, USRA Stock Cars, and Jr. Limited Modifieds will all be in action.

Pits open at 4:00 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m., and racing action 7:00 p.m.

Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $25 with seniors (ages 60-and-up) / active military $20. Kids (ages 6-12) are $10 with children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. Pit admission is $40 with kids (ages 3-and-under) free with a paying adult.

The CCSDS weekend tire rule is a Hoosier NLMT2 or Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier NLMT3 or Hoosier LM30 right-rear option.

For more information on the events, please visit www.67SpeedwayOfTexarkana.com and www.RocketRacewayPark.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .