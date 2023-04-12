Toledo, Oh. (April 12, 2023) – The Sherwin Williams Company, Track Enterprises and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) have reached an agreement that results in securing the naming rights for the 2023 ARCA Menards® Series event at the one-mile dirt oval at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The first of two dirt track races on the ARCA Menards® Series schedule will be named the Dutch Boy® 100. Dutch Boy® Paints is a subsidiary of Sherwin-Williams and is available exclusively at Menards®.

The Dutch Boy® 100 will take place on the final day of the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 20. Ticket and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

“We look forward to seeing the fans, once again, at this year’s ARCA Menards® Series race,” said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager for Dutch Boy® Paints. “We value that the same, do-it-yourselfers that make up the ARCA Menards® Series crowd are also Dutch Boy® Paints and Menards® loyalists. Our team wishes all the racers good luck this season and looks forward to continuing this partnership with ARCA long into the future.”

“One of the things that makes the ARCA Menards® Series special is its connection to its history and tradition,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager for Menards®. “You feel that passion at Springfield, as much as any other race on the schedule. It’s a throwback to the formative days of stock car racing on dirt fairgrounds tracks. It’s always one of the cornerstone events on the schedule every year and it promises to be another exciting race.”

The ARCA Menards® Series has raced at the Illinois State Fairgrounds every year since 1983. The 2022 race featured a thrilling race to the finish that ultimately resulted in two-time ARCA Menards® Series West champion Jesse Love celebrating in victory lane after a hard-fought battle with open wheel ace Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and ended when Kofoid made contact with a slower car on the final lap.

For all the latest news on the ARCA Menards® Series, please visit ARCARacing.com. For ticket information, please visit TrackEnterprises.com.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness, and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Menards®

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Menards offers full-service lumberyards, beautiful garden centers, name brand appliances, pet & wildlife products and even a line of convenience groceries to provide a one-stop shopping experience. Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and -run company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low-price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ASA regional and national super late model tours, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

About Track Enterprises

Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, USAC Racing, DIRTcar UMP, POWRi Racing, ASA Southern Super Series, and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The company also owns and operates the ASA STARS National Tour, ASA Champion Racing Association, ASA Midwest Tour, and more. The company promotion team also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com, like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrackEnterprises, or call the office at 217-764-3200.

