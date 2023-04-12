

Spring Thaw on Tap at Tennessee Oval this Weekend



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/11/23) – For the first time since February, Mother Nature cut Rocket1 Racing and Hudson O’Neal some slack on Thursday night as the team was finally able to return to action.

Hudson raced the Rocket1 Racing / Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model to a sixth-place finish in the second annual Kyle Larson presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge at Tennessee’s Volunteer Speedway.

“First and foremost ,it was just great to be racing again. Feels like it’s been forever, so it was nice to knock the rust off. We had a good car early in the night and early in the feature, but we faded a little bit late in the race. Still came home sixth and got some solid laps to prepare to return there this weekend and go after the $100,000 win,” O’Neal said. “Thank you to everybody who supports this team. We’ve got a lot of great people behind us.”

Rocket1 Racing and Hudson O’Neal returned to action on Thursday evening with the second annual Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.).

In a field of 45 Late Models, O’Neal stopped the clock second-fastest in his qualifying group before placing first in his heat race. Locked into the third-starting position for the $20,000-to-win A-Main, Hudson ran in the Top 5 throughout the feature before fading late in the 50-lap affair to finish sixth.

The team will return to Volunteer Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the XR Super Series-sanctioned Spring Thaw. Action kicks off on Friday with twin $5,000-to-win prelims before Saturday’s finale paying $100,000 to the winner.

Full results from the event are available at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

