

Lucas Oil MLRA Tripleheader on Deck



EL PASO, Ill. (04/11/23) – Ryan Unzicker enjoyed the spoils of Victory Lane for the first time in 2023 on Saturday with a $5,098 triumph in the Garry Swibold Memorial at Peoria (Ill.) Speedway aboard his RJR Transportation / Brucker Farms No. 24 KDM Services / Mosquito Hero / MB Customs / Pro Power Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“After getting the car banged up in the opener at Pevely (Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55) last week it was nice to bounce back with a win this week at Peoria (Speedway). Had a great race there and got the job done,” Unzicker said. “Thank you to my wife, son, crew, and all our sponsors for making it possible. We’ll carry this momentum into the upcoming weekend.”

After losing Friday’s Winter Meltdown opener at Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.) to wet weather, Ryan Unzicker traveled to Peoria Speedway (Peoria, Ill.) on Saturday afternoon to compete in the Garry Swibold Memorial.

In a field of 22 Late Models, Unzicker laid down the third-fastest qualifying lap in time trials before placing first in his heat race. After leading laps 12-27 in the feature, Ryan regained the lead from Jason Feger on lap 32 and controlled the remainder of the 50-lap affair to secure his first win of the season and a $5,098 paycheck.

He finished 0.913 seconds ahead of Brian Shirley with Tommy Sheppard Jr., Bob Gardner, and Justin Reed completing the top-five finishers.

Full results from the event are available at www.PeoriaSpeedway.com.

The team now turns its attention to an Iowa tripleheader with the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA). Action opens with a $5,000-to-win program on Thursday at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway before shifting to 34 Raceway (West Burlington, Iowa) on Friday and Saturday for the Slocum weekend, which includes a $5,000-to-win event and a $10,555-to-win finale.

For more information on the weekend’s slate, please visit www.MLRAracing.com .

Ryan Unzicker would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include RJR Transportation Co., KDM Services, Brucker Farms, Mosquito Hero, Fairbury Fastener & Supply, Varsitee Screenprinting, Larimer Cows & Calves, Absolute Home Repair and Remodeling, Renegade Race Fuels and Lubricants, Gary Miller’s Classic Auto, El Paso Outdoor Center, Unzicker Equipment, Aftershock Decals, Bert By Budda, Konstruction Services Landscape Contractor, Pro Power Racing Engines, Speedwerx, MB Customs Race Cars, NAPA Auto Parts, Allstar Performance, QuickCar Racing Products, Advanced Racing Suspensions, Hooker Harness, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, FastShafts, The Joie of Seating, Sweet Manufacturing, Pontiac RV, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, PEM Racing Products, Dyers’ Top Rods, Allen Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Quarter Master, Performance Bodies & Parts, DirtCarLift, Action Suspension, Hoosier Tire Midwest, Micro-Armor Advanced Technology Lubricants, Mackinaw Valley Powder Coating, Logan Smith Collectibles, Total Power, A Solution HVAC & Construction, Clean It Up 843, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Ryan Unzicker Racing, please visit www.RyanUnzicker.com .