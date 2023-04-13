(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr., of Carpentersville, Illinois, was one of the 54 entrants on hand at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana on Saturday, April 8 for the inaugural running of the ‘Ira Bastin Memorial.’ The Northern Allstars Late Model Series (NALMS) tour presided over all of the dirt-slinging action and a $6,000 payday – along with a myriad of bonuses – was on the line.

Dennis stopped the clock sixth fastest in his group during the qualifying session before running second in his heat race at the 1/4-mile, semi-banked oval. After rolling off from the outside of the third row in the 40-lap feature, Dennis fought hard for a top five effort before winding up sixth at the checkers of the caution-free race behind only victor Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman, Spencer Hughes, Josh Rice, and Tanner English. Complete results from the ‘Ira Bastin Memorial’ can be accessed online by clicking on www.brownstownspeedway.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team will jump right back into competition this weekend (April 14-15) in the Volunteer State of Tennessee. Dennis will enter the annual ‘Spring Thaw 100’ at the high-banked Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. The XR Super Series special will kick off on Friday night with a pair of $5,000 to win, split-field preliminary programs. On Saturday evening, the winner of the 100-lap grand finale will receive a whopping $100,000 first place prize. Watch each and every lap from Bulls Gap on www.racexr.plus or learn more about the weekend on www.xrsuperseries.com.

