The Series will battle for $10,000 on Thursday, June 1, kicking off a Midwest Tripleheader Weekend

FARMER CITY, IL – April 13, 2023 – For the first time in history, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will battle at Farmer City Raceway in June for the newly announced Farmer City Showdown.

The new $10,000-to-win event will be on Thursday, June 1, to kick off a Midwest triple-header weekend, joining events at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL (Friday, June 2) and Paducah International Raceway in Paducah, KY (Saturday, June 3).

“We know there are hardcore dirt Late Model fans in Illinois who look forward to seeing our brand of racing, so we worked with promoters in the region to bring the World of Outlaws to Farmer City in June for the first time,” said Series Director Steve Francis. “We’re excited to add to an already huge weekend.”

In addition, officials have also announced the dates for the 2024 Illini 100 at Farmer City. The event will be April 11-13, 2024.

A practice night will start the weekend on Thursday, April 11, before an $8,000-to-win Feature on Friday, April 12, and a $25,000-to-win finale on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets for the 2024 Illini 100 will go on sale following the event’s renewal period later this year.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to action next weekend at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, TN, on Thursday, April 20, before heading to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL, on Friday-Saturday April 21-22 for the Alabama Gang 100.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.