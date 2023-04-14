$23,023-To-Win Super Late Model Events at Eldora Speedway and Brownstown Speedway Set for April 18-19

AUSTIN, Texas (April 14, 2023) — In less than a week the 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America campaign roars to life. The third season for the mega miniseries will start in fine style with a pair of $23,023-to-win events.

Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) kicks off the party on Tuesday, April 18 before the traveling miniseries rolls into Jim Price’s Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway on Wednesday, April 19.

A talent-laden roster of drivers is expected at both events. Competitors already voicing an intent to pursue the miniseries championship in 2023 include defending champion, Brandon Sheppard, along with Ricky Thornton Jr., Bobby Pierce, Hudson O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Garrett Alberson, and Tyler Erb.

Last year’s series winners at Eldora Speedway and Brownstown Speedway, Kyle Larson and Jonathan Davenport are among the stellar list of entries currently expected for both races.

The 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America champion will receive $75,000 if they have perfect attendance at all contested events or a guaranteed $50,000 without perfect attendance, which is up from $30,000 in 2022.

Additionally, the second-place finisher will receive $20,000 (up from $15,000 in 2022), while third in the final standings has been increased to $10,000.

The total point payout for the 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America is as follows:

1)$50,000 ($75,000 championship with perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

A driver’s best 10 finishes will count toward the series championships. Apart from the championship bonus posted for perfect attendance, drivers are not required to enter a minimum number of events to be eligible for the season-ending point-fund.

On Tuesday, April 18 the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models will be joined on the program by a complete program for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Eldora Stocks.

Then on Wednesday, April 19 Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway takes center stage with another $22,022-to-win Super Late Model program. DIRTcar Modifieds will accompany the night’s action.

The total Super Late Model purse for each event surpasses the $68,000 mark, including a $23,023-to-win and $1,000-to-start main event payout.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the April 18 event will be as follows:

Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio)

All Four Corners: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

*No 29.0 / 92.0 tires allowed on Left Rear or Front Tires at any series event

The Super Late Model tire rule for the April 19 will be as follows:

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.)

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Right Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30, NLMT4, LM40

*No 29.0 / 92.0 tires allowed on Left Rear or Front Tires at any series event

Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .

Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) – April 18, 2023

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $68,573

Entry Fee: $100

The pit gate at Eldora Speedway opens at 12 p.m. ET with tech inspection beginning at 2 p.m. The grandstand gate opens at 4 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:00 p.m. with racing action to follow.

Reserved grandstand seating (ages 14 and up) is $25 with reserved grandstand seating for children (ages 13 and under) $10. General admission grandstand tickets (ages 14 and up) are $20 with general admission grandstand seating for children (ages 13 and under) free.

Pit admission (ages 14-and-up) is $30

For more information and to purchase advanced tickets please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com .

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.) – April 19, 2023

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $68,573

Entry Fee: $100

The pit and grandstand gate at Brownstown Speedway opens at 4 p.m. ET with the driver’s meeting at 6:15 p.m. and hot laps at 6:45 p.m.

Grandstand admission (ages 12-and-up) is $30 with children (ages 6-11) $10. Pit passes are $45.

Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .

Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.eibach.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America 2023 Schedule

Tues, April 18: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., April 19: Brownstown (Ind.) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., May 10: Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., May 11: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Tues., May 16: Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., May 17: Davenport (Iowa) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., May 31: Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Tues., Sept. 12: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway: $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Wed., Sept. 27: Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Tues., Oct. 10: 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.): $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Thurs., Oct. 12: Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.): $23,023-to-win/$1,000-to-start

Fri., Nov. 10: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sat., Nov. 11: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway: $54,054-to-win / $1,053-to-start