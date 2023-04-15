Belleville, IL. (4/14/23) Cannon McIntosh would lead the final eleven laps at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Missouri on Friday Night to capture his nineteenth career victory with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, in a technical thirty-lap feature event.

Early Pevely Missouri competition with thirty-one entrants would see Ethan Mitchell start things off in a quick time of 12.708 as Rico Abreu, Cannon McIntosh, Chase McDermand, and Zach Daum each earned heat racing wins with Ryan Timms picking up the semi-feature victory.

Setting the field of top-notch competition would find high-point qualifier Rico Abreu to redraw and shuffle the first pair of rows for the feature event. Battling into the first corners would find pole-sitter Chase McDermand and front-row counterpart Kyle Jones each jockeying for positions with Chase McDermand gaining the advantage on the opening lap as Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh, Rico Abreu, and Kyle Jones were all found racing inside the top five.

Overtaking for the lead on the second lap would find Zach Daum navigate by Chase McDermand as Rico Abreu entered into the podium running order in the early stages of the thirty-lap feature event.

Holding steady on an early restart, Daum would defend the lead from a fast-moving Abreu as most drivers ran a tight inside line around the speedy surface of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 with McDermand, McIntosh, and Jones keeping pace as Chance Crum, Gavin Miller, Ethan Mitchell, Ryan Timms, and Jade Avedisian raced inside the running top-ten.

Cruising comfortably on a very low line, the three-time POWRi National Midget Champion Zach Daum would see his lead size shrink as Rico Abreu and Cannon McIntosh each found speed after the halfway point as caution would fly around lap seventeen.

Maintaining the front with Daum, Cannon McIntosh would overtake the runner-up spot on the restart while using momentum to overtake Daum for the lead on lap twenty by using a great turn-one inside-line maneuver.

Clutching firm with the lead on the final revolutions would find Cannon McIntosh clinch his first POWRi National Midget League feature victory of 2023 to notch his nineteenth career league win.

“I don’t think I could have had a better car, this was great short-track racing just waiting for guys to make mistake and attack when given the chance” stated a celebratory Cannon McIntosh in the I-55 Pevely victory lane ceremony. Adding “I feel like I haven’t had the best luck here at Pevely but I think we put ourselves in position, kept our heads in it tonight, and was able to get it done tonight.”

One-time leader Zach Daum would place a solid runner-up as Ryan Timms would advance from starting seventeenth to finishing third. Kyle Jones would finish fourth as Rico Abreu rounded out the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Missouri on Friday Night.

POWRi National Midget League | I-55 Raceway | 4/14/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Time: 19M-Ethan Mitchell(12.708)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 24-Rico Abreu

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 5D-Zach Daum

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 24-Rico Abreu

Super Clean Hard Charger: 67-Ryan Timms(+14)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 3. 67-Ryan Timms[17]; 4. 7U-Kyle Jones[2]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[11]; 7. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 8. 72J-Sam Johnson[23]; 9. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[18]; 10. 50-Daniel Adler[16]; 11. 2X-Landon Brooks[15]; 12. 97-Gavin Miller[6]; 13. 26-Chance Crum[13]; 14. 25K-Taylor Reimer[9]; 15. 71E-Mariah Ede[20]; 16. 71-Jade Avedisian[7]; 17. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]; 18. 77W-Joe Wirth[14]; 19. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[21]; 20. 00-Talin Turner[22]; 21. 97K-Cooper Williams[10]; 22. 21K-Karter Sarff[12]; 23. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[19]; 24. (DNS) 28P-Bradley Fezard.

Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[9]; 4. 71E-Mariah Ede[3]; 5. 72J-Sam Johnson[15]; 6. 9-Mitchell Davis[13]; 7. 28P-Bradley Fezard[8]; 8. 00-Talin Turner[5]; 9. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[7]; 10. 17B-Austin Barnhill[10]; 11. 31K-Kyle Beilman[11]; 12. 444-Branigan Roark[6]; 13. 23-Ashton Thompson[4]; 14. 70-Cade Cowles[14]; 15. 07-Scout Spraggins[12].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 2. 97K-Cooper Williams[1]; 3. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 4. 77W-Joe Wirth[3]; 5. 71E-Mariah Ede[6]; 6. 444-Branigan Roark[7]; 7. 17B-Austin Barnhill[8]; 8. (DNS) 7X-Thomas Meseraull.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian[2]; 3. 2X-Landon Brooks[1]; 4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 5. 67-Ryan Timms[5]; 6. 28P-Bradley Fezard[8]; 7. 31K-Kyle Beilman[7]; 8. 07-Scout Spraggins[6].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 7U-Kyle Jones[4]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler[5]; 5. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 7. (DNS) 70-Cade Cowles; 8. (DNS) 72J-Sam Johnson.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller[6]; 3. 7-Shannon McQueen[3]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 5. 9-Mitchell Davis[7]; 6. 00-Talin Turner[5]; 7. 23-Ashton Thompson[2].

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:12.736[4]; 2. 77W-Joe Wirth, 00:12.830[3]; 3. 26-Chance Crum, 00:13.160[5]; 4. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:13.183[1]; 5. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.214[7]; 6. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:13.277[6]; 7. 444-Branigan Roark, 00:13.342[2]; 8. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:13.549[8].

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:12.708[5]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:12.939[8]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:12.988[3]; 4. 2X-Landon Brooks, 00:13.089[1]; 5. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:13.216[4]; 6. 07-Scout Spraggins, 00:13.462[7]; 7. 31K-Kyle Beilman, 00:13.672[2]; 8. 28P-Bradley Fezard, 00:13.739[6].

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 7U-Kyle Jones, 00:12.846[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:12.975[4]; 3. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.085[3]; 4. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.155[6]; 5. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:13.182[5]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.363[7]; 7. (DNS) 70-Cade Cowles, 00:13.363; 8. (DNS) 72J-Sam Johnson, 00:13.363.

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:12.879[7]; 2. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:12.925[1]; 3. 23-Ashton Thompson, 00:13.245[5]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:13.265[4]; 5. 00-Talin Turner, 00:13.527[3]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.544[6]; 7. (DNS) 9-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.544.

Hot Laps 1 (2 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:12.992[4]; 2. 77W-Joe Wirth, 00:13.340[3]; 3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.454[7]; 4. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:13.577[6]; 5. 26-Chance Crum, 00:13.585[5]; 6. 97K-Cooper Williams, 00:13.591[1]; 7. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:13.729[8]; 8. 444-Branigan Roark, 00:13.890[2].

Hot Laps 2 (2 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.050[8]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:13.178[3]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:13.264[5]; 4. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:13.361[4]; 5. 28P-Bradley Fezard, 00:13.803[6]; 6. 2X-Landon Brooks, 00:13.835[1]; 7. 31K-Kyle Beilman, 00:13.852[2]; 8. 07-Scout Spraggins, 00:14.302[7].

Hot Laps 3 (2 Laps): 1. 7U-Kyle Jones, 00:13.027[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:13.313[4]; 3. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.392[3]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:13.410[5]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.541[6]; 6. 72J-Sam Johnson, 00:13.743[8]; 7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:14.031[7]; 8. 70-Cade Cowles, 00:14.358[2].

Hot Laps 4 (2 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:13.028[7]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:13.131[4]; 3. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:13.216[1]; 4. 23-Ashton Thompson, 00:13.221[5]; 5. 9-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.221[2]; 6. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.221[6]; 7. 00-Talin Turner, 00:13.221[3].

Next up after Night Two of the Outlaw Showcase at I-55 on Saturday, April 15th, the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues will see action at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the Mid-State Nationals on Friday, May 5th followed by the annual trip to Lucas Oil Showdown on Saturday, May 6th for the twelfth running of the Open Wheel Showdown.

