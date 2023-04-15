The American Racer USRA Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports kicked off the 2023 campaign Friday night at the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma, with the first of two events this weekend out of 25 on this year’s calendar.

Gamblers Night brought a strong field of USRA Modifieds to the popular 1/4-mile red dirt oval, and the first trip to victory lane this year for Tanner Mullens.

Fellow Summit USMTS regular Colton Horner of Houston, Texas, jumped out to lead 11 of the first 12 laps, but Mullens stayed glued to his bumper before using lapped traffic to his advantage to grab first-place at the flagstand as the leaders completed lap 13.

From there, the 30-year-old from Wichita, Kansas, had to deal with a swarm of lapped cars while keeping the likes of Rodney Sanders, Kale Westover and Joe Duvall behind him, which he did for the next 23 laps to nab the $2,000 winner’s paycheck.

Sanders, Westover and defending USRA Modified National Champion Tyler Davis were second, third and fourth, respectively, while Sean Gaddis snuck into the top five late in the race.

Duvall held strong for a sixth-place finish with Horner, Jared Russell, New Mexico’s Xavier Ortega and Chris Dawson rounding out the top 10.

We’ll soldier on and bear ARMS again tomorrow when the series moves to the legendary Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 15, for another $2,000-to-win event.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first green flag waves at 7:30. Fans will also witness USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks in action with Mini-Stocks rounding out the card.

The Lawton Speedway is a 1/4-mile high-banked red clay oval located 2.5 miles west of I-44 (exit 36) on SR 7 (Lee Blvd.), then 1.5 miles south to 3501 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK 73505.. For more information check out lawtonspeedway.com. You can also follow Lawton Speedway on Facebook and Twitter.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

American Racer USRA Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports

Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Okla.

Friday, April 14, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Star 1 Roofing Heat #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

2. (3) 99 Jared Baird, Norman, Okla.

3. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (7) 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

6. (9) 82 Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

7. (6) 4R Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

8. (8) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

9. (1) 39 Ho Dean, Tulsa, Okla.

10. (10) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

TNT Auto Parts Heat #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

2. (1) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla.

3. (9) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

4. (7) 52 Chad Davis, Tulsa, Okla.

5. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (5) 15C Cam Case, Edmond, Okla.

7. (2) 1233 Matt Beasley, Davis, Okla.

8. (8) 11D Cole Dennis, Altus, Okla.

9. (6) 11H Denver Howard, Woodward, Okla.

Texas Locomotive Solutions Heat #3 (8 laps):

1. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (5) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

3. (3) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (1) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

5. (6) 18 Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

6. (7) 51 Jerry Colby, Bristow, Okla.

7. (2) 24X Xavier Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 29 Jon-Paul Larison, Sapulpa, Okla.

DNS – 07 Brandon Jessen, Quinton, Okla.

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature (10 laps):

1. (5) 4R Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

2. (4) 24X Xavier Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (2) 15C Cam Case, Edmond, Okla.

4. (6) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

5. (3) 1233 Matt Beasley, Davis, Okla.

6. (8) 39 Ho Dean, Tulsa, Okla.

7. (11) 29 Jon-Paul Larison, Sapulpa, Okla.

8. (9) 11H Denver Howard, Woodward, Okla.

9. (7) 11D Cole Dennis, Altus, Okla.

10. (1) 51 Jerry Colby, Bristow, Okla.

11. (10) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

DNS – 07 Brandon Jessen, Quinton, Okla.

American Racer “A” Feature (35 laps):

1. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (5) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

4. (16) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (6) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

6. (11) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (2) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

8. (17) 4R Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

9. (18) 24X Xavier Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

10. (4) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

11. (20) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

12. (22) 39 Ho Dean, Tulsa, Okla.

13. (21) 1233 Matt Beasley, Davis, Okla.

14. (9) 52 Chad Davis, Tulsa, Okla.

15. (13) 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

16. (1) 17 Brandon Dean, Sapulpa, Okla.

17. (7) 99 Jared Baird, Norman, Okla.

18. (10) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

19. (15) 82 Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

20. (19) 15C Cam Case, Edmond, Okla.

21. (14) 18 Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

22. (12) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

23. (24) 11H Denver Howard, Woodward, Okla.

24. (23) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

Lap Leaders: Horner 1, Mullens 2, Horner 3-12, Mullens 13-35.

Total Laps Led: Mullens 24, Horner 11.

Margin of Victory: 0.892 second.

Time of Race: 28 minutes, 28.482 seconds (4 cautions).

Entries: 28.

Next Race: Saturday, April 15, Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Okla.

Points Standings: Mullens 100, Sanders 95, Westover 91, T. Davis 87, S. Gaddis 84, Duvall 81, Horner 78, Russell 76, Ortega 74, Dawson 72.