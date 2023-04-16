Rodney Sanders passed early leader Kenny Gaddis on the seventh lap and then proceeded to disappear into the distance as the 33-year-old from Happy, Texas, dominated Saturday night’s American Racer USRA Modified Series feature at the Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma.

En route to collecting the $2,000 winner’s paycheck, the four-time Summit USMTS National Champion found the low side to be the fast way around the fast 1/4-mile red clay oval.

“We had a good car all night,” sanders said. “We changed a few little things from last night and it seemed to really respond. (The track) was a little bottom dominant and I thought I could roll Kenny on the outside, but then he kind of moved up a little bit and gave me some room on the bottom.”

A caution with 12 laps to go may have given hope to some of the racers chasing Sanders, but nobody could get near his familiar No. 20 MB Customs USRA Modified. In fact, his margin of victory was 7.75 seconds over Gaddis, who was racing down the backstretch when Sanders crossed the finish line on the other side of the racetrack.

Gaddis claimed the runner-up honors by holding off a late charge from Kale Westover. Manuel Williams Jr. and Cole Dennis completed the top five while defending USRA Modified National Champion Tyler Davis, Sean Gaddis, Xavier Ortega, Joe Duvall and James McCreery rounded out the top ten.

With two shows in the books, the 2023 campaign for the American Racer USRA Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports is just getting started as 21 events remain on the calendar.

The ARMS schedule reveals 23 nights of racing at 15 of the finest dirt ovals in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Each of the venues will host one or more events with a minimum of $2,000 to win and drivers earning points for the series points fund as well as Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

American Racer USRA Modified Series presented by Day Motor Sports

Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Okla.

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Lap Leaders: K. Gaddis 1-6, Sanders 7-30.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 24, K. Gaddis 6.

Margin of Victory: 7.75 seconds.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, 31.816 seconds (4 cautions).

Entries: 28.

Next Race: April 29, Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La.

Points Standings: ​Sanders 195, Westover 182, Davis 168, S. Gaddis 162, Duvall 155, K. Gaddis 151, Ortega 150, Williams Jr. 149, Horner 148, Tanner 136.