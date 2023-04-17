Three-Day World of Outlaws Swing Through Tennessee and Alabama Up Next

LOUDON, Tenn. (04/17/23) – Cory Hedgecock collected the $7,500 American All-Star Series presented by PPM payday on Friday evening at I-75 Raceway after leading all 55 laps of the feature behind the wheel of his W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry / Noble Knights Construction Services / No. 23 Currin Construction / BMF Race Car / Eagle Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The triumph was his fourth of the 2023 campaign.

“We learned a lot over the weekend and made a lot of gains. The crate car was money at I-75 (Raceway) on Friday night. It was by far the nicest, cleanest steering racecar I’ve ever driven. We’ve been chasing the balance on the Super Late Model a bit, but in the 100-lapper on Saturday night at Volunteer (Speedway), we made some big strides,” Hedgecock said. “We’re looking forward to three nights of World of Outlaws action this week to see where we stack up with the changes we’ve made to this BMF Racecar.”

Tuesday night saw Cory Hedgecock began a busy week of racing with a visit to Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) with the XR Workin’ Man Series.

With 45 Late Models entered for a tune-up for the upcoming Spring Thaw 100, Hedgecock raced his way into the $20,000-to-win via a runner-up finish in his B-Main after missing a transfer spot in his heat race. Improving three positions in the finale, Cory crossed the line in 16th.

On Friday afternoon with the American All-Star Series presented by PPM at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.), Cory picked up the fast time honors in time trials before placing second in the dash. Grabbing the lead from Cody Overton on the opening lap of the feature, Hedgecock led wire-to-wire in the 55-lapper to capture his fourth win of the season and a $7,500 payday.

The weekend drew to a close on Saturday with the rain-shortened XR Super Series-sanctioned Spring Thaw 100 on Saturday at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.). Hedgecock followed up a fifth-place finish in his heat race with a runner-up performance in his B-Main, which positioned him on the 11th row for the $100,000-to-win A-Main.

Wheeling his way into the top-10, Cory passed 12 cars in the 100-lap affair to finish ninth.

Full results from the events are available at www.AmericanCrateAllStarSeries.com and www.XRSuperSeries.com.

The team now turns their attention to this week’s tripleheader with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series in Tennessee and Alabama. The action opens at a familiar place as 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) plays host to a $10,000-to-win event on Thursday evening. From there, Cory will head to another track where he’s enjoyed success with a trip to Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) for the Alabama Gang 100. The mega weekend is highlighted by twin $4,000-to-win features on Friday, followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

For more information on the events please visit www.WoOLMS.com .

Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include Eagle Racing Engines, Noble Knights Construction Services, Vineyard Enterprises, W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry, Currin Construction, E-Z-GO, BMF Racecars, Circle H Services, CH Enterprises, STI Trucking, SFP Performance Systems, Brucebilt Performance, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Pro-Fabrication, Earnhardt Technologies, Strange Oval, Quickcar Racing Products, Hoosier Tire, Wilwood, Martel Signs, Hypercoils, Bilstein, Powers Machine, VP Racing Fuels, Winters Performance, Keyser Manufacturing, MyRacePass Marketing & Website Services, along with my family and crew, Mom, Dad, Wesley, Katie, Lily, and Shelby.

Visit the team's official website at www.CoryHedgecock23.com