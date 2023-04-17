BATAVIA, Ohio (April 17, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is set for a return to the “Land of Lincoln” this weekend. There will be no shortage of excitement as the nation’s top dirt late model drivers converge at Tri-City Speedway on Friday, April 21, followed by Macon Speedway on Saturday, April 22.

Located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, MO, Tri-City Speedway has gone through several changes in size since being built in 1961 but has settled in as a 3/8-mile oval. The St. Louis Screw and Bolt 50 will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

The pit gate will open at 2:00PM CT with the General Admission gate opening at 5:30 PM CT. A 6:00 PM CT driver’s meeting will be conducted with on track action beginning at 6:30 PM CT. The Modifieds and B-Mods will also be in competition, each racing for a $1,000 pay day.

Tri-City Speedway is located just 8 miles from downtown St. Louis by taking Exit 4 off I-270 and then 1/2-mile south on SR 203. For more information, visit Tri-City Speedway online at www.tricityspeedway.net or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tricityspeedway.

The thrills won’t stop as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams make their way to Macon Speedway on Saturday night. The 1/5-mile bullring that opened in 1946 is historically known to produce non-stop, door-to-door racing action. The event features Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains, highlighted by a 75-lap, $15,000-to-win main event.

The pit gate will close at 2:30 PM CT and reopen at 3:00 PM CT. The general admission gate will open at 4:00 PM CT. A 5:30 PM CT driver’s meeting will take place before hot laps which begin at 6:00 PM CT. The Big 10 Modified division is also on the docket, competing for $1,000-to-win.

Under the new ownership of Chris, Jolene, and Blade Kearns in 2023, Macon Speedway has already undergone several improvements with more to come. Improvements to the concession stand and souvenir areas have already taken place. Large amounts of new signage have been installed with more coming soon. New Whelen safety lights will replace the traditional traffic lights that are currently on the speedway fencing. A brand-new scoreboard has also been purchased and will be added in the coming weeks.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway).

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has seen eight different winners in the first eleven events of the 2023 season, including two first-time winners. Among those victors are the top three in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings – Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Brandon Overton. Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran round out the top five in championship point standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Tri-City Speedway (April 21) Purse: $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

Macon Speedway (April 22) Purse: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule (April 21-22):

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.