(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team dipped south on April 14-15 for the annual running of the ‘Spring Thaw 100’ at the high-banked Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Following a rain-out of the preliminary events on Friday night, the XR Super Series presided over a single-day, $100,000 to win show on Saturday evening at “The Gap.” With 60 of the best Super Late Model drivers in the country on hand, Dennis Erb, Jr. started off his evening by laying down the seventeenth quickest lap in Group B during the qualifying session.

After finishing a solid fourth in his loaded heat race, Dennis grabbed the second and final transfer spot through his B-Main to gain access into the 100-lap headliner. The Carpentersville, Illinois star then rolled off from the outside of the eleventh row in the contest and made some strides forward in the field before retiring late in the distance. Dennis was ultimately placed sixteenth in the final rundown of the ‘Spring Thaw 100,’ which was contested in front of a sold out, standing-room-only crowd. Complete results from Volunteer Speedway can be found online by clicking on www.xrsuperseries.com.

The #28 team will jump right back into competition with five big nights of racing action this week starting later tonight, April 18. Dennis will tackle the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio this evening, as the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series will host their season opener at the “Big E” with a $23,023 payday on the line. A similar $23,023 to win showdown will then be held on Wednesday, April 19 with the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana.

Dennis will then head back south, as the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series tour will host events at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee and Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama. The $10,000 to win ‘Seymour Showdown’ will take center stage at 411 on Thursday, April 20 before action quickly turns to TST for the ‘Alabama Gang 100’ weekend. Two split-field features – each paying $4,000 to the winner – will take place on Friday, April 21 leading into Saturday’s 60-lap grand finale, which boasts a hefty $50,000 first place prize.

Coming into 411 Motor Speedway and Talladega Short Track this weekend, Dennis finds himself ninth in the latest version of the World of Outlaws Late Model Series point standings after only four series races. Watch every lap from Eldora and Brownstown live on FloRacing and each exciting moment from 411 and TST live on DIRTVision. Additional information on each of these programs can be accessed by pointing your web browser to www.floseries.com and www.woolms.com.

