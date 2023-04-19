Illinois, Indiana visits up next; Series returns to Knoxville in June

Knoxville, IA – With an outlook of plummeting temperatures and wind chills below freezing this weekend, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials together with Knoxville Raceway staff have canceled the Xtream powered by Mediacom Showdown.

Precision Weather Service and local weather experts determined conditions would turn severe following heavy rain on Thursday, negatively affecting the fan and competitor experiences, which led officials to cancel today to prevent unnecessary travel.

If you purchased a ticket in advance, visit https://www.knoxvilleraceway.com for more information.

The World of Outlaws now turn its attention to next weekend’s Illinois, Indiana double header at Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL) on April 28 and Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN) on April 29. For tickets to Tri-City Speedway, CLICK HERE. For tickets to Tri-State Speedway, call (812) 768-6025.

The World of Outlaws will make their next visit to Knoxville on June 9-10. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action live on DIRTVision.