Bryan Hulbert – BYRAM, Miss. (April 20, 2023) Winner in the final race of the 2022 season to winning the 2023 season opener for the American Sprint Car Series, Thursday’s showdown at Jackson Motor Speedway came down to the line for Jason Martin, who held off Seth Bergman at the by 0.049-seconds.

“I’m pretty excited. That was a hell of a finish,” stated Martin. “Definitely wish I was better there towards the end. That restart with fifteen to go, I already had the wing in the trunk, so I was holding on for dear life the last half of that.”

Fending off the last-lap charge of Seth Bergman, the No. 23 pounded the cushion at both ends of the Jackson Motor Speedway through the final six-lap run. Chasing Landon Britt for silver the first 15 laps, the No. 10 put the left-side tires to the sky momentarily and left the door open.

Stalking Martin into traffic numerous times, only to have a caution clear the way for the No. 36; the final caution came on Lap 24. Rushing the top on the restart in one and two, Martin switched low in three and four. Varying his approach to the cushion, Bergman found the run with two to go. Putting the Hoosiers on the curb off the final turn, the pair shot the line in a photo finish.

Landon Britt held on for third, with Howard Moore earning the KSE Hard Charger Award with an eight-spot run to fourth. Brandon Anderson completed the top five. Dale Howard, Jordon Mallett, Kyler Johnson, Matt Covington, and Chase Howard made up the top ten.

The Thursday field included 21 drivers. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went to Landon Britt, Jason Martin, and Jordon Mallett. The high-point driver of the night was Matt Covington. All drivers advanced to the A-Feature. A track record was established by Koty Adams in the Dustin Gates owned No. 6 at 14.154-seconds.

The next outing for the American Sprint Car Series is Saturday, April 22 at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

When making it to the track is not an option, the series can be found on http://www.floracing.com, and is included in the platform’s $150 a year subscription plan.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Jackson Motor Speedway (Jackson, Miss.)

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Car Count: 21

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1: 1. 23-Seth Bergman, 14.437[2]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.467[3]; 3. 71-Bradyn Baker, 14.484[6]; 4. 10-Landon Britt, 14.486[1]; 5. 3-Howard Moore, 14.521[7]; 6. 91-Michael Day, 14.532[5]; 7. 28S-Rusty Sanford, 15.125[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2: 1. 6G-Koty Adams, 14.154[3]; 2. 71T-Channin Tankersley, 14.314[6]; 3. 13-Chase Howard, 14.524[1]; 4. 36-Jason Martin, 14.534[7]; 5. 13X-Todd Fayard, 14.953[5]; 6. 6-Christopher Townsend, 15.026[2]; 7. 44-Ronny Howard, 15.065[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3: 1. 95-Matt Covington, 14.397[3]; 2. 47-Dale Howard, 14.446[1]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.544[2]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett, 14.599[5]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley, 14.726[6]; 6. 10K-Dewayne White, 15.017[7]; 7. (DNS) B52-Bill Mason, NT

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 4. 3-Howard Moore[5]; 5. 91-Michael Day[6]; 6. 71-Bradyn Baker[2]; 7. 28S-Rusty Sanford[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[2]; 3. 13X-Todd Fayard[5]; 4. 6-Christopher Townsend[6]; 5. 44-Ronny Howard[7]; 6. 71T-Channin Tankersley[3]; 7. 6G-Koty Adams[4]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[2]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley[5]; 6. 10K-Dewayne White[6]; 7. B52-Bill Mason[7]

A-Feature

FloRacing A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 4. 3-Howard Moore[12]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 6. 47-Dale Howard[9]; 7. 14-Jordon Mallett[7]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 10. 13-Chase Howard[3]; 11. 6G-Koty Adams[16]; 12. 187-Landon Crawley[15]; 13. 91-Michael Day[14]; 14. 10K-Dewayne White[18]; 15. 28S-Rusty Sanford[19]; 16. 13X-Todd Fayard[8]; 17. 6-Christopher Townsend[10]; 18. 44-Ronny Howard[13]; 19. 71T-Channin Tankersley[17]; 20. 71-Bradyn Baker[20]; 21. (DNS) B52-Bill Mason

Lap Leader(s): Jason Martin

KSE Hard Charger: Howard Moore +8

Driver’s Project Quick Time: Koty Adams – 14.154-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Matt Covington

Provisional(s): N/A

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 1 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 150; 2. Seth Bergman 142; 3. Landon Britt 135; 4. Howard Moore 130; 5. Brandon Anderson 125; 6. Dale Howard 122; 7. Jordon Mallett 119; 8. Kyler Johnson 116; 9. Matt Covington 113; 10. Chase Howard 110;