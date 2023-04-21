BATAVIA, Ohio (April 21, 2023) – Sunoco Race Fuels, the Official Fuel of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, continues its Sunoco “Road to Wheatland” bonus program in 2023.

The Sunoco Road to Wheatland program has been a long-standing cash bonus paid to drivers at the Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway on Memorial weekend. In 2023 the Road to Wheatland program has even more significance and more money paid to the top fifteen drivers with perfect attendance at this year’s Show-Me 100.

Drivers that maintain perfect attendance at all Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sanctioned events through May 27, 2023, will receive an additional cash bonus based on their position in the series championship standings. The current series point leader on May 27 will receive a $2,500 bonus from the total $16,000 being paid out.

The Sunoco Road to Wheatland Bonus program is the first bonus paid under the new Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP format in 2023 and locks in the top fifteen drivers that will be eligible for the record points fund of over $1,000,000 in 2023. The 2023 National Champion will receive $200,000, with the top four drivers in the final series point standings earning a minimum of $100,000.

Three additional bonus events will take place on the series schedule as the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP closes in on the final four drivers that will compete for the championship. The season finale, the General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by ARP, takes place on October 20-21 at the iconic Eldora Speedway.

“We want to thank Sunoco Race Fuels for their continued support of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Road to Wheatland program. They have agreed to continue this bonus rewarding drivers that maintain perfect attendance through the Show-Me 100. Sunoco should be commended for stepping up and giving generously to the racers that support the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series”, stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

About Sunoco Race Fuels

For decades, Sunoco’s fuels have been associated with racing excellence. Today, Sunoco has expanded the reach of its racing fuels line around the world to include all types of professional motor sports and other activities where premium race fuels make a difference. With its unsurpassed innovations and years of experience, it’s easy to understand why more and more engine builders, racers, tracks, and sanctioning bodies choose Sunoco over all other racing gasoline combined. It takes high-performance racing fuels that are willing to go the distance – fuels like those produced by Sunoco. As the largest manufacturer of racing gasolines in the world, Sunoco has a 40-year track record of winning performances. To learn more about Sunoco Race Fuels, visit: www.sunocoracefuels.com.

To keep up with the latest news, results, schedule, and other information about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visit www.lucasdirt.com.